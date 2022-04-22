BP girls win Hayfield track and field invite

Published 4:33 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Blooming Prairie girls track and field team won the Hayfield Invite Thursday.

Annaka Forsberg took first in high jump for the Awesome Blossoms.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. Lourdes 135; 2. KW 124; 3. KM 107.5; 4. BP 70.5; 5. Hayfield 57; 6. LP 34

4 x 800-meter relay: Hosea Baker, Breckin Cochlin, Maison Simon, Ty Forystek (BP) (first, 10:45.01)

110-meter relay: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 16.88); Cooper Cooke (BP) (third, 20.45)

100-meter dash: Bradley Simon (BP) (first, 11.85)

800-meter run: Ty Forystek (BP) (second, 2:26.6.1)

200-meter run: Bradley Simon (BP) (third, 24.63)

4 x 400-meter relay: Xavier Rennie, James Wohlferd, Sam Smith, Drew Kittelson (BP) (first, 3:50.79)

Shot put: Owen Krueger (BP) (first, 40-10); Drew Kittelson (BP) (second, 40-9); Karson Steele (H) (third, 42-2.50)

Discus: Karson Steele (H) (first, 108-11.50); Owen Krueger (BP) (second, 106-9.50)

High jump: Drew Kittelson (BP) (first, 5-7); Brady Kittelson (BP) (second, 5-6)

Pole vault: Brady Kittelson (BP) (first, 10-6)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. BP 154; 2. Rochester Lourdes 102; 3. KM 83; 4. KW 78; 5. LP 28; 6. Hayfield 17

100-meter hurdles: Clare Rennie (BP) (second, 20.20)

300-meter hurdles: Clare Rennie (BP) (third, 57.42)

3200-meter run: Kirsten Koopal (LP) (first, 13:32.43); Asha Lighthizer (BP) (second, 14:08.58)

Shot put: Calli Coolidge (H) (first, 31-3)

Discus: Calli Coolidge (H) (first, 83-6); Sophie Thomas (BP) (third, 79-.50)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-4)

Long jump: Breanna Subbert (H) (third, 14-7)

Triple jump: Xavier Rennie (BP) (second, 38-8)

