BP boys take third and Hayfield girls take first in golf opener

The Blooming Prairie boys took third at the 10-team Hayfield Tournament Saturday.

The BP boys were led by Garrett Farr, who shot an 82.

Keegan Bronson took fifth for the Hayfield boys with a score of 79 and Taylor Glynn of GMLO took sixth with a 79.

The Hayfield girls won the meet as Avery Towey shot a 103 to take fourth and Carly Bronson shot a 112 to take fifth.

Ailiani Thravong of Austin took first with a 91.

The Austin boys finished fourth with a 352 and the Austin girls took third with a 362.