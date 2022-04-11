BP boys take third and Hayfield girls take first in golf opener
Published 2:57 pm Monday, April 11, 2022
The Blooming Prairie boys took third at the 10-team Hayfield Tournament Saturday.
The BP boys were led by Garrett Farr, who shot an 82.
Keegan Bronson took fifth for the Hayfield boys with a score of 79 and Taylor Glynn of GMLO took sixth with a 79.
The Hayfield girls won the meet as Avery Towey shot a 103 to take fourth and Carly Bronson shot a 112 to take fifth.
Ailiani Thravong of Austin took first with a 91.
The Austin boys finished fourth with a 352 and the Austin girls took third with a 362.