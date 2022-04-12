BP baseball team falls to JWP
Published 7:57 am Tuesday, April 12, 2022
The Blooming Prairie baseball team lost to Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 17-7 on the road Monday.
BP (0-2 overall) had led 7-6 after three innings.
BP pitching: Jesse Cardenas (L) 4 IP, 11 H, 5 BB, 13 R, 10 ER, 1 K; Micah Donnelly 1 ⅔ iP, 1 H, 4 BB, 4 ER, 1 K
BP hitting: Jesse Cardenas, 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB; Micah Donnelly, 1-for-4, RBI, R; Alex Lea, 1-for-4, RBI; Luke Heimgartner, 2-for-3, RBI, BB; Schammel, 0-for-3, BB; Swenson, 0-for-2, 2 BBs, R; Anderson, 0-for-3, BB, R; Zweiner, 0-for-1, BB; Bishop, 0-for-2, R, BB