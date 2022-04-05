Blossoms softball team opens strong
Published 9:32 pm Monday, April 4, 2022
The Blooming Prairie softball team beat GMLOK 9-7 in BP Monday.
Rachel Winzenburg and Emily Anderson each knocked in three runs for BP (1-0 overall).
BP pitching: Haven Carlson (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 4 BB, 7 R, 3 ER, 6 K
BP hitting: Rachel Winzenburg, 3-for-4, 3 RBIs; Alivia Schneider, 1-for-3; Shawntee Snyder, 1-for-3, R; Emily Anderson, 1-for-3, triple, 3 RBIs, R; Bobbie Bruns, 1-for-4; Lexi Steckelberg, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB; Macy Lembke, 0-for-1, 2 BBs, HBP