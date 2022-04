The Blooming Prairie baseball team dropped its season opener when it lost to Mankato Loyola 13-1 in five innings Monday.

The Awesome Blossoms (0-1 overall) went hitless in the loss.

BP pitching: Micah Donalley (L) 2 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 7 R, 4 ER; Jesse Cardenas, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K; Lucas Schammel, 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 6 ER, 1 K

BP hitting: Carter Bishop, 0-for-1, BB; Schammel, 0-for-1, BB; Alex Lea, 0-for-2, R