Blossom boys take first in Medford Invite

The Blooming Prairie boys track and field team took first place in the Medford Invite Wednesday.

Drew Kittelson took first in high jump and Xavier Rennie took first in triple jump and the 110-meter hurdles for BP.

BOYS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. BP 119.50; 2. Medford 106; 3. WEM 70.50; 4. LP 41; 5. Medford 8

110-meter hurdles: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 17.73); Cooper Cooke (BP) (third, 22.62)

100-meter dash: Bradley Simon (BP) (third, 12.40)

4 x 200-meter relay: Derek Kubicek, Sam Smith, James Wohlfred, Drew Kittelson (BP) (first, 1:42.42)

4 x 100-meter relay: Xavier Rennie, Derek Kubicek, Brady Kittelson, Bradley Simon (BP) (first, 47.64)

400-meter dash: Luke Weaver (LP) (second, 56.63); Buay Koak (LP) (third, 56.91)

300-meter hurdles: Cooper Cooke (BP) (second, 52.87)

200-meter dash: Sar Giler (LP) (second, 25.35); Bradley Simon (BP) (third, 25.42)

4 x 400-meter relay: Xavier Rennie, James Wohlferd, Sam Smith, Drew Kittelson (BP) (first, 3:59.49)

High jump: Drew Kittelson (BP) (first, 5-8); Brady Kittelson (second, 5-8)

Long jump: Buay Koak (LP) (second, 18-0.50)

Triple jump: Xavier Rennie (BP) (first, 37-10.50); Jacob Pauly (BP) (second, 35-2.50)

GIRLS RESULTS

Team standings: 1. WEM 145; 2. Medford 105; 3. Blooming Prairie 65; 4. Lyle-Pacelli 43; 5. MSAD 8

4 x 800-meter relay: Kendahl Lewis, Lexi Lewis, Liz Frederick, Kirsten Koopal (LP) (first, 12:08.63)

100-meter hurdles: Claire Rennie (BP) (first, 20.54); Caitlin Drees (LP) (third, 21.88)

100-meter dash: Kate Rauen (LP) (third, 15.45)

1600-meter run: Kirsten Koopal (LP) (first, 6:17.09); Lexi Lewis (LP) (second, 6:38.54); Abby Smith (BP) (third, 7:00.47)

400-meter dash: Chloe McCarthy (second, 1:10.52)

300-meter hurdles: Claire Rennie (BP) (first, 58.39)

High jump: Annaka Forsberg (BP) (first, 5-0)

Pole vault: Claire Rennie (BP) (second, 7-0)

Discus: Owen Krueger (BP) (second, 109-10)

Shot put: Owen Krueger (BP) (second, 42-8.50)