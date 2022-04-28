Beverly A. Christopherson, 91

Beverly A. Christopherson, age 91, of Cohasset, MN passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Beverly was born in 1930 in Austin, MN to Paul Owen and Mary Ellen Daily. She graduated from Austin High School in 1948 and began working at George A. Hormel & Co. Beverly met her husband, Bob, in the confession line at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. He walked her home from church and that was the beginning of a long and loving life together. They were married on September 2, 1950. They lived in Mobile, AL while Bob served in the Army. After his honorable discharge they returned to Austin and began their family.

Bev was devoted to her church, where she sang in the choir and sewed vestments and wall hangings for her parish. She helped migrant workers by providing clothing, assisting with their medical needs, and teaching religious classes. Bev was an accomplished seamstress with a passion for quilting. She will always be remembered for the feisty and sassy little Irish woman that she was.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Evelyn; brother, Denver; and grandson, Andrew.

Beverly is survived by her children, Catherine (Mike Rylko) Battles, Dave Christopherson, John (Judy) Christopherson, Mary (Tom) Jones, Bob (Ha) Christopherson, Judy (Marc) Busker; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN followed by the 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Austin, MN, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM followed by a good old fashioned Irish celebration at the Cobblestone Inn, 1000 16th Ave NW, Austin, MN.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.