Bamlet strikes out 11 as Vikings roll past Maple River

The Hayfield softball team beat Maple River 14-2 on the road Thursday.

Anna Bamlet struck out 11 for the Vikings (2-2 overall) and she knocked in two runs.

Hayfield pitching: Anna Bamlet (W) 6 IP, 5 H, 6 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 11 K

Hayfield hitting: Jo Tempel, 3-for-5, 3 R, double; Kenna Selk, 2-for-5, RBI; Bamlet, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, BB; Reese Baumann, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, RBI,L 2 R, BB; Allison Meier, 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Betsy Gillette, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Taylor Dick, 0-for-2, RBI, BB