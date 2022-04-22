Baldus named grand marshal for Independence Day Parade

It may be rainy and cold now, but the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce is looking ahead to warmer days.

On Thursday, the AACC announced that Jeff Baldus would be 2022’s grand marshal for the Independence Day Parade.

Baldus has had a long history of serving the community of Austin including a stint as executive director of the Austin Area Foundation and he is currently serving as chair of the Mower County Board of Commissioners.

“Jeff Baldus exemplifies service above self,” said Chamber President Elaine Hansen on the Chamber’s website. “His volunteer work within the community has had a huge impact on Austin, its organizations, and its causes. From his work with Paint the Town Pink, the ArtWorks Festival, the Austin Area Chamber, the Hormel Historic Home, and more, Jeff is the person who can get it done.”

This year’s parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Main Street and will include floats and entries from groups throughout Austin and the surrounding area.