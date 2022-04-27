Austin’s Murley commits to Morris

Austin senior Madelynn Murley has a lot of laps in the pool left in her.

After a solid high school career with the Packers, Murley made her decision to keep going in college when she signed her national letter-of-intent to swim for the University of Minnesota-Morris next year.

Murley is excited about the prospect of swimming at the next level and she’s already made a couple of trips to check out Morris’s team and its facilities.

“Their pool is fantastic,” Murley said. “I really like Morris because it’s a small school where I can succeed. Swimming there is an added bonus.”

Murley has been one of the leaders on the Packer swim team for the past few years and she’s hoping that experience will push her as she enters the next level of competition.

“I knew that I could swim in college, so why not do it? It’s a passion of mine,” Murley said. “I’ve learned that I can push myself a little bit more through swimming. It’s also helped me in life.”