Austin’s More Than Pink program hosting fundraiser

Austin’s More Than Pink program will be holding a fundraiser from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Hormel Historic Home.

The Over the Moon gala ball is open to all children ages 3-12 along with an important adult in their life. Attendees are invited to dress up and make memories that will last a lifetime. The event features a red-carpet entrance into the gorgeous Hormel Historic Home ballroom, a DJ to help you dance the night away, snacks, free photos from Converse Candids, an appearance from Miss Minnesota, and more!

This event is inclusive of all family dynamics.

Tickets for the ball are $35 per child and adult pair ($15 for each additional child) and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/OTMGala. Tickets must be purchased by Thursday, April 21.

More Than Pink is a program designed for girls who have completed third through sixth grade to empower themselves and each other. This six-week summer program innovatively weaves training for a 5K run with lessons that empower girls to celebrate their bodies, honor their voices, and embrace their gifts. All athletic types are welcome. A More Than Pink day consists of 60 minutes of physical activity, a Topic Talk lesson, and group time, and topics include self-worth, body image, nutrition, puberty, peer pressure and more. Strong female role models from our Community lead our Topic Talks.

To find out more, please visit our website at https://clc.austin.k12.mn.us/community-education/more-than-pink.