Austin’s McCormack off to a strong start for UW-LaCrosse softball team

SOFTBALL

Austin grad Jordyn McCormack went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the UW-La Crosse in an 8-5 loss to MSOE recently.

McCormack is hitting .365 with five doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs as she has started all 19 games for the Eagles (12-7 overall).

Hayfield grad Kyal Heydt went 1-for-4 with a run scored for Luther College in a 6-5 loss to Luther College recently.

Heydt is hitting .339 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs for the Norse (11-7 overall).

BASEBALL

Austin grad Teyghan Hovland has started in three games for North Central University and he is hitting .125 with one run scored and two walks drawn for the Rams (2-3 overall).

TRACK AND FIELD

Austin grad Patrick Hagan took 27th in the hammer throw with a distance of 147 feet, 5 1/4 inches for the University of Sioux Falls in the University of South Dakota Early Bird Meet recently.