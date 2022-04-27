Austin will celebrate 2022 Independence Day with Freedom Festival

Published 9:54 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Daily Herald

New non-profit to guide the planning

 

A new community organization has been formed with the primary goal of enhancing the quality of life in the Austin area through community celebration. 

The Austin Enhancement Group has been granted non-profit status and will  take over the planning of the Independence Day celebration long known as Freedom Fest. The group already has planning well under way for the 2022 Freedom Festival, which will be held on July 3-4 at Bandshell Community Park in Austin. 

In 2021, when social events — especially outdoor ones — were being held again, local business professionals Shawn  McAlister and Mark and Taylor Bliese decided to make sure there was some sort of Independence Day celebration for the community. With only a couple of months to plan, and with the help of several other  volunteers, they were able to produce a one-day Independence Day celebration and the community responded by attending  in large numbers.  

After that 2021 event, the group of volunteers began exploring the creation of a non-profit organization that would take  over the Independence Day celebration and ensure that it would continue for the community. The Austin Enhancement  Group (AEG) was soon formed with a board of community volunteers. AEG applied for and was granted non profit status. 

With several months of planning already done and more volunteers getting involved, AEG is excited to be putting Freedom  Festival 2022 together. Bandshell Community Park will be busy with entertainment and activities. There will be kids and adult activities as well as food and beverage. Schedules and details are being finalized and information will be posted online at www.feedomfestaustin.com and also on the Freedomfest Facebook page. A printed  brochure will also be available closer to the event. 

If you would like to volunteer or contact the Austin Enhancement Group, they can be reached by email at  info@FreedomFestAustin.com.

