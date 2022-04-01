Austin Utilities recognized as a reliable public power provider

Austin Utilities has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.

This is the second consecutive time Austin Utilities has received the designation which lasts for three years. This year’s application earned a perfect score of one hundred percent.

“Our board and staff are proud and honored to receive this designation,” said Mark Nibaur, general manager of Austin Utilities. “This is a culmination of many years of dedicated staff working to serve and power our community. The designation is nice to receive from our peers. Our real focus is on serving our customers with reliable, sustainable and affordable energy for many more years.”

The RP3 designation recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Austin Utilities joins 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” says Aaron Haderle, Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at ‎Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”