Austin Public Schools hires new AHS assistant principal

Austin Public Schools has announced the hiring of Kim Goblirsch as the new assistant principal at Austin High School.

Goblirsch has worked in education for well over a decade, both in the classroom and in site leadership, and in 2021 was one of the top nine finalists for Minnesota Teacher of the Year. She earned her Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction from St. Catherine University and her principal’s License from Concordia University.

As an educator and leader, Goblirsch’s philosophy is: “to seek ways to make improvements in everything we do. Maintaining this mantra helps me … set an example that we are all life-long learners.”

“[Kim] brings a wealth of educational experiences, including leadership in multi-tiered support systems, a new strategic priority,” Superintendent Joey Page said in a press release Wednesday. “We believe she is an excellent addition to the Austin High School leadership team.”

“I am honored to join the amazing learning community at Austin Public Schools,” Goblirsch said. “I look forward to serving students, staff, and families as we aim for excellence.”

Goblirsch will be taking over for outgoing AHS assistant principal Karen Dunbar, who will be moving to the position of Ellis Middle School assistant principal next year.

