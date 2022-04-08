Austin Public Schools hires interim AHS principal for 2022-23 school year

Austin Public Schools announced Friday that former Austin teacher, coach and administrator Dr. Sheri Allen has been named the interim principal at Austin High School for the 2022-23 school year.

She will be replacing current principal, Andrea Malo, who will transition to the role of Gifted Services for Talent Development and Mentorship Coordinator as part of the district’s administrative reorganization. Current coordinator, Edwina Harder, will be retiring after this year.

Allen retired as superintendent of Mankato Area Public Schools in the summer of 2019, and is in her third year of consulting for TeamWorks International.

Announced in January, Superintendent Dr. Joey Page shared the organizational changes that he said would help better align Austin’s administrative team with district goals. The reorganization will also ensure that Austin’s schools are better aligned in instruction, curriculum, and assessment.

Allen began her career as an elementary and middle school teacher in the APS district, where she also coached. Eventually she served as principal at both Neveln and Sumner elementary schools during her time in Austin.

She also held principal positions in the Owatonna School District, as well as being the executive director of Elementary and Secondary Education for the Rochester Public Schools District.

“We began a comprehensive search for Austin High School’s next principal in February,” Page said. “To find the best candidates for Austin High School, we needed to exceed stakeholder expectations and advance our district’s commitments, and the schools’ commitments, to improvement. Dr. Allen’s incredible experience and accomplishments will afford us more time to think differently about talent, what ‘the best candidate’ means, and what finding the best candidate requires.”

Allen will begin her duties as the interim Austin High School principal this summer, and an open search will start for a permanent AHS principal after the start of the 2022-2023 school year.