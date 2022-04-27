Athletics rally to put away GMLOK
Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team beat GMLOK 16-1 in Kingsland Tuesday.
LP (3-1 overall) scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
LP pitching: Mac Nelson (W) 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 11 K
LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Mac Nelson, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R; Hunter VaDeer, 4-for-5, triple, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Jake Truckenmiller, 1-for-3, 3 R, RBI; Dane Schara, 0-for-3, RBI, R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBIs, R; Trey Anderson, 0-for-3, R; Blake Klingfus, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jack Klingfus, 0-for-2, R