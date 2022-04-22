Ask A Trooper: Stepping up the HEAT

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I have heard some talk about HEAT patrols that the State Patrol is participating in. I see your speed numbers on Twitter. Can you explain what this is?

Answer: HEAT stands for Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT). Motorists will see a significant State Patrol presence on freeways around the state through August as troopers focus on excessive speed enforcement and criminal activity. The patrols begin in the Twin Cities metro area and have continued in greater Minnesota.

In addition to troopers on the freeway, the State Patrol will increase its aviation support during the HEAT patrols to ensure that a driver attempting to flee from a traffic stop will be located and held accountable.

“The first HEAT patrols last month were successful in stopping speeding drivers and, with the help of our aviation resources, we were able to catch people who chose to flee police. We will continue this effort around the state through the summer,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “In addition to State Patrol troopers, we hope to have local agencies working with us to increase the presences of law enforcement on Minnesota highways and freeways.”

The new HEAT patrols will also focus on traffic safety while also providing an increased law enforcement presence in areas with public safety concerns.

The HEAT patrols are one way the State Patrol is expanding its efforts to support local law enforcement agencies as they address crime in their communities.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths. If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)