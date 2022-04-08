Arlen “Al” D. Helfrich, 86

Arlen “Al” D. Helfrich, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in Austin. Al was born April 9, 1935, in St Paul, MN to Frank and Mary Genevieve (Chase) Helfrich. Following high school graduation, Al served in the United States Army. On September 26, 1960, Al married Jane Budd and together had three children. Together for many years they owned The Floor Shop. Then Al and Jane ran Drapery Services of Austin. Upon retirement their son, Mark, took over the family business. Al enjoyed traveling, golfing, and fishing. He also loved woodworking and built his own furniture. Al will be remembered for his fun-loving personality and his ability to light up every room in which he entered. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Al is survived by his children, Barbie Witt, Mark Helfrich, and Matt Helfrich; and one granddaughter, Lexie Jane Helfrich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, on March 17, 2022; parents, Frank and Gen; and sister, Laureen “Laurie” Modderman.

The service for Al will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.