APS hires new Banfield Principal

Austin Public Schools has hired Liz Johnson as the new principal at Banfield Elementary School.

Johnson has extensive educational experience both in the classroom and in administration and has earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Minnesota State University – Moorhead and another in Curriculum and Instruction from the College of St. Catherine’s in St. Paul.

She has worked in schools from Dallas to Fargo. Currently, she is the Heart of the Lakes Elementary School principal in Perham.

“A comprehensive search was conducted to identify the best individual to lead Banfield Elementary,” said Superintendent Dr. Joey Page. “Ms. Johnson’s instructional and leadership background across varied educational settings and her excitement of joining the Austin Public Schools placed her as the ideal leader to build on upon the expectations from the Banfield school community and the District’s strategic priorities.”

Johnson will be taking over for Banfield Elementary School principal Jeff Roland, who is retiring after 12 years with Austin Public Schools.

“It was evident from the moment I was introduced to the staff, district office, school board representatives, and parents that Banfield Elementary is loved and important to many,” Johnson said. “I am honored to be chosen as the new principal to work diligently for the success of every student every day.”

APS has also hired Amy Thuesen as the district’s new Technology Services coordinator.

Thuesen has been a Technology Integrationist at Austin High School since 2014. Additionally, she provides NCA Pedagogical Support to the Learning and Technology Collaborative for the University of Minnesota and works as an adjunct instructor in Educational Technology for Riverland Community College. She earned a Master of Science degree in Educational Technology from Minnesota State University – Mankato.

“I’m really looking forward to continuing the support of technology-infused learning at APS,” Thuesen said. “Our district has a great mission and vision and I’m excited to be a part of a team that is focused on providing great opportunities for students in the Austin community.”

Thuesen will be taking over for outgoing Technology Services Coordinator Eric Harder, who will be retiring after 18 years with Austin Public Schools.

“[Amy] has been an incredible asset to the district as a Technology Integrationist, and we are looking forward to having her step into this new role,” John Alberts, Executive Director of Organizational Development and Administrative Services. “Her knowledge and expertise are well known both locally and throughout the state.”

