Applications open for 2022 Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship available

Applications are now open for the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship, available through the Zonta Club of Austin.

The scholarship is open to women enrolled in the second year of an undergraduate program through the first year of a Master’s program in business, leading to a business management career. The scholarship program is designed to encourage women to enter careers and to seek leadership positions in business-related fields in their communities and throughout the world.

Applications are due to Zonta Club of Austin, 204 Oakland Avenue West, Austin, MN 55912 by May 20, 2022.

Contact the Zonta Club by email at austinmnzonta@hotmail.com or phone at 1-507-219-9031. Leave your contact information requesting the Jane M. Klausman scholarship application forms.