Applications for grant program now open

Mower County is opening applications for $500,000 in the Resiliency Grant Program (MCRG).

Mower County is providing MCRG funds to support small businesses and non-profits to be better equipped to survive and thrive through current and future economically challenging times.

The grant program is intended to help organizations improve resiliency by updating technology, improve operations and modify internal and external processes.

The grant application period runs through April 31. The first round of grants will be approved on June 1 for 50% of the funds. Another will be announced on July 15 for 30% of the remaining funds. The final round of approvals will be made Sept. 15 for 20% of the funds and any remaining funds left over from previous rounds.

The breakdown for funds include:

• $150,000 for Businesses

• $100,000 for Non-Profits

• $250,000 for Travel, Tourism and Hospitality (TTH Businesses and Non-Profits)

To Learn more, go to www.austindca.org/pages/cares.