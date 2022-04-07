Annual Harris Music Contest featured, celebrated young musicians
Published 1:06 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022
On March, 5, area young musicians competed in the annual Harris Music Contest, part of the music programming within the mission of the Hormel Historic Home.
The competition began in 2012 as a way for the historic house museum to further music appreciation and education for area youth.
Harris Music Contest is named after MarySue Hormel Harris, who donates to the Hormel Historic Home to fund music programming at the HHH for our community. MarySue is the granddaughter of Ben F. Hormel, George A. Hormel’s youngest brother.
Following the contest, the community was invited to a free performance at the Historic Paramount Theatre, where the top two performers in each age and instrument category performed. Awards were presented to all who placed following the concert.
Piano Honorees
Ages 6-8
Honorable Mention: Aveda Galle/ Penelope Frank
Runner Up: Simon Phillips
The Hunters by David Carr Glover
Champion: Xinzhu Xiang
Fuego de la Pasión by Wynn-Anne Rossi
Ages 9-11
Honorable Mention: Yuhan Wang/ Chit Su
Runner Up: Sophia Frank
German Dance by Joseph Haydn
Champion: George Yang
Rondo by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ages 12-14
Honorable Mention: Clair Pepper / Leon Ma
Runner Up: Maria Kim Vu
Album for the Young Op. 68, No. 30 by Robert Schumann
Champion: Abraham Phillips
Prelude from Suite Bergamasque by Claude Debussy
Ages 15-18
Honorable Mention: Rory Pollock / Alayna Kennedy
Runner Up: Abigail Brand
Allegretto by Franz Schubert
Champion: Blake Zimmerli
Gai Printemps by Mel Bonis
Melodic Instrument Honorees
Ages 6-11
Honorable Mention: Callie McRae (strings) / Julia Niethammer (strings)
Runner Up: Ellie Nelson, Violin
Long Long Ago with Variation by T.H. Bayly
Champion: Jude Krusemark, violin
Humoresque by A. Dvorak
Ages 12-14
Honorable Mention: Ella Diaz (marimba) / Leon Ma (flute)
Runner Up: Eleanor Harthan, woodwind
Siciliana & Giga by GF Handel
Champion: Emma Stanley, Flute
Andalouse by Emile Pessard
Ages 15-18
Honorable Mention: Shepard Goossen (string) / Mikayla Berg (Mallet Percussion)
Runner Up: Blake Zimmerli (marimba)
A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun by Blake Tyson
Champion: Medea Joetten (violin)
Scène de Ballet by Charles-Auguste de Bériot
Special thanks to area music teachers who encouraged their students to study, practice, and participate:
William Arnold, Cheryl Berglund, Kathryn Bisanti, Aimee Chalmers,
Holly Dalager, Joyce Edland, Erin Grush, Linda Hoeppner, Lynee Larson, Sonia Larson, Soojin Lee, Rebecca Merblum, Madison Nelson, Nikki Phillips, Sue Radloff, Peggy Reich, Gene Schott and Lorene Strobel.