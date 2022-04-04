Adelyn “Jean” Baudler, 82

Adelyn “Jean” Baudler, age 82, passed away peacefully at her home on April 1, 2022 with her husband, Bryan, at her side. Jean had endured a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jean was born on March 16, 1940 in Austin, Minnesota to Harry and Adeline (Thompson) Henricks. After attending Austin High School, Jean married the love of her life, Bryan Baudler, and they had four children. Jean loved her family and their time together. She will be dearly missed.

Jean had a generous nature and a kind heart. She enjoyed exploring and traveling, the wondrous beauty of Nature, (including the deer in her backyard), singing, dancing and apple crisp. Jean took pride in her Norwegian heritage and could often be heard expressing her feeling with “uff da.” The Lutheran religion was an important part of her core existence.

Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, Bryan; sons Bryan Jr. and Brad; daughters Carrie and Amy; granddaughters Amanda, Cassie and Natalie; great grandchildren Jaxon and Ava; sisters Sharon and Marianne; twin brother Jim and brother Bruce; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 9th at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary Chapel with The Reverend Mark Niethammer officiating. Interment will be at Red Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Austin.

Friends are invited to say a final good bye to Jean from 5 to 7 pm on Friday at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary, and also for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials in Jean’s memory may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).