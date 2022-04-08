Absentee voting underway for District 1 seat formerly held by Hagedorn

Published 6:22 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Daily Herald

Absentee voting began today for the special primary election for the U.S. House District 1 seat formerly held by Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

Hagedorn passed away in February after a lengthy struggle with cancer.

Absentee voting runs through Monday, May 23 and can be done at the Mower County Auditor/Treasurer’s office at the Mower County Government Center, 201 First Street NE.

The primary election itself is May 24, with the special election to follow on Aug. 9.

Twenty have entered the primary race, including former Hormel Foods CEO Jeffrey Ettinger.

Running for the seats are the following:

Republican

• Bob “Again” Carney Jr.

• Ken Navitsky

• Brad Finstad

• Jeremy Munson

• Kevin Kocina

• Roger Ungemach

• Matt Benda

• J.R. Ewing

• Jennifer Carnahan

• Nels Pierson

DFL Party

• Richard W. Painter

• George H. Kalberer

• Sarah Brakebill-Hacke

• Jeff Ettinger

• Rick DeVoe

• Warren Lee Anderson

• James Rainwater

• Candice Deal-Bartell

Legal Marijuana Now

• Richard B. Reisdorf

Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis

• Haroun McClellan

