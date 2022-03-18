Zonta to hold annual banquet

The Zonta Club of Austin will be holding its Woman of Achievement Banquet and Fundraiser on April 25.

Social hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner starting at 6 p.m. and presentation and awards following at 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Conference Center — Austin.

Tickets for the event are $35 per ticket if purchased by April 8, and $40 per ticket purchased after April 8. Tickets are on sale through April 15.

Zonta will be honoring Women of Achievement Gema Alvarado-Guerrero and Susan Grove. Judge Karen Duncan is the night’s guest speaker and will be presenting on women’s rights.

Scholarship winners will be presented for Young Women in Public Affairs, Non-Traditional Student and the Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship.

There will be Kwik Trip gift cards and tie blankets for sale. Basket raffle tickets are $1 per ticket and Heads or Tails tickets are $5 per ticket. New this year is a bundle package for $15, which includes 10 basket raffle tickets and two Heads or Tails tickets.

Tickets can be purchased by cash, check or PayPal. To pay by PayPal, visit: www.zontaclubofaustinmn.org. To drop off cash or check payments, visit Sterling State Bank at 1419 First Avenue SW in Austin, attention Cheryl Retterath.

For more information contact Retterath at 1-507-438-4330 or May Jo Follmuth at 1-507-437-8773.