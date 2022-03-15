Workforce Development, Inc. and Winona Workforce Development Board presents 2022 Workforce Development Forum

Workforce Development, Inc., the Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Board, and the Winona Workforce Development Board will host the 2022 Workforce Development Forum, taking place virtually via Zoom on Thursday, April 28, and featuring keynote speakers: Congresswoman Angie Craig, DEED Commissioner Steve Grove, and Gerry Hoeffner, president of Personnel Dynamics Consulting Group and the Best Places to Work program.

The Workforce Development Forum of Southeast Minnesota will be a combined event with the Best Places to Work event. The 2022 Workforce Development Forum will explore ways to re-build, re-invigorate, and re-invest in workforce development and the Southeast Minnesota regional economy.

Breakout sessions will include: Labor Market Update, Regional Workforce Development Innovation, the Inclusive Workforce Employer (I-WE) designation, the Future of Work, Immigrant Voices, and will spotlight this year’s Best Places to Work award recipients. The forum will conclude with a celebration and recognition of this year’s Best Places to Work award recipients, and a sharing of employers’ best practices.

The event will go from noon to 4:30 p.m. This is free and open to all employers and the public. Register at: https://bit.ly/3qphglD.