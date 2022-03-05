Wedding Announcement: Emily Goskeson and Anthony Wacholz

Emily Goskeson and Anthony Wacholz announce their marriage, which took place on Aug. 21, 2021, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Austin. The Reverend Michael Olmsted officiated.

Goskeson is the daughter of Steve and Cynthia Goskeson, of Albert Lea. She graduated from E&E Academy Homeschool in 2011 and Ridgewater College with an Activities Director degree in 2015. She is currently an activities professional.

Grandparents are the late Ronald and Esther Lokken from Baton Rouge, Louisanna, and Deloris and the late George Goskeson of Albert Lea.

Matron of Honor was Elissa Volkman, sister. Bridesmaids were Mariah Fossum (friend of the bride), Lindsey Davidson (friend of the bride) and Abby Wacholz (sister of the groom). Personal attendant was Jenny Kaupa (friend of the couple).

Wacholz is the son of Lane and Sarah Wacholz of New Richland and graduated from New Richland-Hartland-Ellandale-Geneva High School in 2011. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 2016 as a Doctor of Pharmacy. He is currently employed as a pharmacist.

Grandparents are the late Leonard and Arlene Wacholz of New Richland and the late Arlynn and Ruth McHenry of Northwood, Iowa.

Best men were Thomas Wacholz and Adam Wacholz (brothers of the groom). Groomsmen were Cory Kaupa (friend of the couple), Christian Stewart (friend of the groom). Ushers were Eric Volkman (brother-in-law of the bride) and Jon Schmit (friend of the groom).

Hosts were Tim, Kim and Lexi Gerber and Don and Kim Nystel, (friends of the bride).

Live piano and string music during the ceremony and fellowship provided by friends of the bride: Lorene Strobel, Thomas Walker, Millie Masse, Dave and Margie Obst, and Ann Sundal. Vocals: Lenette Baron and David Strobel.