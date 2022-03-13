Tracy M. Freund (Hofner), 55

03/18/1966–02/26/2022

Tracy passed away unexpectedly at her home in Foxboro, Wisconsin, on the evening of February 26th 2022, at the young age of 55. At the time of her passing she was accompanied by her loving husband Rick.

Tracy was born in 1966 to Roger and Sonya (Seljeseth) Hofner in Austin, Minnesota. In 1976, the family moved to a farm outside of Dexter, Minnesota, where Tracy graduated in 1984 from Southland High School.

As a child, Tracy was always helping out on the farm with the animals, chores, and even ran equipment during crop seasons. She was the true definition of a “Daddy’s Girl”. Anywhere her dad went, she was sure to follow.

In the years to come, Tracy would be blessed with three children of her own. Sadly, in 1993 she had to bury her youngest child Tyler, who was only 3 years old.

In 1994, Tracy rekindled an old high school friendship and started the process of a new life chapter. Rick was soon introduced into their lives and became an amazing bonus father, as well as a positive companion for Tracy.

Tracy loved music, whether it was listening to it or learning to play it. She learned to play many instruments, including the banjo. Not only was Tracy crafty, but she could work on cars and fix almost anything. Tracy found another niche later on in life by renovating old buildings with her husband and the kids.

Tracy and her family moved to Pine City, Minnesota in 1996. She loved being outdoors whenever possible. Tracy loved fishing both in summer and winter. She would spend hours looking for agates with the family.

On February 9th, 2005, after dating for 11 years, Tracy married her best friend and soulmate Rick Freund. They had just celebrated being together for 28 years, even though they had known one another since high school.

Tracy and Rick happily became grandparents in 2005 and soon after again in 2011. Being a mother and grandma was her pride and joy. Tracy was without a doubt the best mother and grandma there ever was. Always teaching her children and grandchildren about something new.

Tracy had a passion for helping others. She began working in a nursing home at the age of 15. She held onto that occupation her entire life. Her final title was as the Director of Nursing.

Tracy had one of the most genuine hearts that she wore on her sleeve. She had a laugh and smile that would light up the darkest rooms. She had quite the sense of humor, which was passed to her children and grandchildren. She was always happy. Tracy was so proud of the life she had built. She was proud of her children’s and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

Although Tracy was taken far too soon, we know she is finally pain free, and reunited with her son.

We will love and miss you, forever and always. There will not be a service. Tracy’s final wishes were for her husband, children, and grandchildren to have a private memorial spreading of her ashes at Lake Superior.

Cards, flowers, etc. may be sent to the children and grandchildren.

Tracy is survived by her husband: Rick Freund; parents: Roger & Sonya (Seljeseth) Hofner; siblings: Randy & Mindy Hofner, Terry & Tonya Hofner, Kenny Hofner; children: Melissa Huntley, Sandra (Boe) & Matt Bakke; grandchildren: Payton Mae & Kyleigh Smith (Melissa Huntley);

Preceded in death by her son Tyler J. Boe.