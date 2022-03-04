Top seeded Hayfield boys take down Wabasha-Kellogg

Published 9:30 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Daily Herald

The No. 1 seeded Hayfield boys basketball team beat Wabasha-Kellogg (7-20 overall) 84-46 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Hayfield Thursday.

Isaac Matti paced the Vikings (26-2 overall) with 23 points.

Hayfield will play No. 8 Randolph at Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m. Monday. 

Hayfield scoring: Isaac Matti, 23; Easton Fritcher, 15; Ethan Pack, 14; Zander Jacobson, 10; Kobe Foster, 9; Aidan Mangaard, 6; Nolan Klocke, 3; Karver Heydt, 2; Jaden Gerhart, 2

