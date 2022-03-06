Superlark girls score a semifinal win over Kingsland

The No. 3 seeded Grand Meadow girls basketball team knocked off No. 2 Kingsland (19-9 overall) 46-37 in a Section 1A semifinal at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Saturday.

The Superlarks (23-6 overall) trailed 6-0 to start the game, but they stepped up the rest of the way. GM was led by Sydnehy Cotten, who put up 15 points.

The Superlarks will now play top-seeded Hayfield in the Section 1A title game in Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m. Thursday.

GM had lost to Kingsland twice in the regular season.

GM scoring: Sydney Cotten, 15; River Landers, 8; McKenna Hendrickson, 6; Lauren Queensland, 6; Kendyl Queensland, 6; Lexy Foster, 5