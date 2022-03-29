Southeast RSDP seeks applicants for board members

The Southeast Regional Sustainable Development Partnership (Southeast RSDP) is seeking applicants for membership on the board of directors.

Southeast RSDP is one of five regional partnerships across the state that connect local communities with University of Minnesota resources. Southeast RSDP board members and staff work together to foster community-university partnerships that support sustainable development in Greater Minnesota.

The Southeast RSDP board is composed of community volunteers from the region along with representation from University of Minnesota faculty and staff. RSDP strives to reflect a diversity of backgrounds and perspectives among its board membership.

Successful board candidates will:

• Contribute diverse backgrounds, identities, experiences, and viewpoints;

• Operate with integrity in making decisions;

• Embrace complexity and innovation; and

• Be committed to building resilience and sustainability in rural Minnesota communities — economically, socially and environmentally.

Board members work together to make decisions about how to invest resources in community-driven projects in four focus areas: sustainable agriculture and food systems, clean energy, resilient communities and natural resources. In particular, Southeast RSDP is currently seeking those with an interest in natural resources and sustainable agriculture. During three-year terms, board members participate in nine board meetings each year and regular work group meetings. Mileage and honoraria are available through RSDP and the University of Minnesota.

For more information please see z.umn.edu/rsdpboard. To apply, please complete the application linked from the bottom of that page. Board member applications are received on a rolling basis, but are preferred by Monday, May 16th for consideration this summer.