Sarah Lysne: The joy of making a joyful noise

I have been singing since I was four years old. Singing has always been a favorite past-time in my family.

When I was growing up, my cousins would come over and within an hour we could put together a musical performance for our parents.

We didn’t have cell phones or video games, so we used our imaginations, and we enjoyed singing and acting. We still talk about it. They are fond memories for all of us.

I think parents today often worry that their kids spend too much time in front of a screen, but I recently had a chance to see that many of our high school students spend hours away from any screens while they perfect their music.

Earlier this month, I attended my niece’s choir concert at Austin High School. I also had the opportunity to listen to the band and the orchestra. The pieces they performed were challenging and they performed them beautifully. I was especially impressed by the soloists in each group. I was in choir and orchestra in high school, but I didn’t have the courage to sing a solo until I was in college. Even though I had practiced a lot, I had stage fright, and the solo didn’t go too well.

The orchestra’s last piece was entitled; “Adagio for Strings,”by Samuel Barber. The director, Mr. Schott, shared that this beautiful yet melancholy piece was played by orchestras all over the world after the tragedy of 9/11. The piece was also played at the funerals of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy Jr. The orchestra was playing this piece in honor of the people in Ukraine.

Thank you AHS music directors, Kalle Akkerman, Christoph Dundas, and Gene Schott for enriching our lives with the gift of music.

There will be more opportunities to attend music concerts at AHS this spring. Watch for more information on these events.

Upcoming Austin High School performances

April 7-9 …………………………………………. Austinaires Show

April 29 ………… Big 9 Music Festival hosted by Austin HS

May 5 ……….. AHS Orchestra Senior Recognition Concert

May 6 …………………………………………….. Spring Jazz Show

May 13 ………………………………………………… Band Blast 50

May 18 ……………………………………… Spring Choir Concert

June 3 ……………………………………………… AHS Graduation