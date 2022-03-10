Riverland men fall to Rockford in National Tournament opener

Published 4:05 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Daily Herald

The top-seeded Riverland Community College men’s basketball team lost its first game at the NJCAA Division III National Tournament when it lost 75-60 to No. 8 Rock Valley (23-9 overall) in Rockford, Illinois Thursday.

Dominik Bangu had 16 points and six rebounds for RCC (29-2 overall) and Cleveland Bedgood had 15 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Blue Devils will play in the fifth place game in Rockford at noon Friday.

RV 31  44    75

RCC 31  29    60

RCC scoring: Dominik Bangu, 16; Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Lajarrion Spinks, 12; Joe Burgos, 7; Boomer Jock, 6; Junior Stone, 2; Trayvon Smith, 2; free throws: 57 percent (12-for-21); rebounds: 28 (Bangu, 6); turnovers: 12

