Riverland men fall to Rockford in National Tournament opener

The top-seeded Riverland Community College men’s basketball team lost its first game at the NJCAA Division III National Tournament when it lost 75-60 to No. 8 Rock Valley (23-9 overall) in Rockford, Illinois Thursday.

Dominik Bangu had 16 points and six rebounds for RCC (29-2 overall) and Cleveland Bedgood had 15 points, four rebounds and six assists.

The Blue Devils will play in the fifth place game in Rockford at noon Friday.

RV 31 44 — 75

RCC 31 29 — 60

RCC scoring: Dominik Bangu, 16; Cleveland Bedgood, 15; Lajarrion Spinks, 12; Joe Burgos, 7; Boomer Jock, 6; Junior Stone, 2; Trayvon Smith, 2; free throws: 57 percent (12-for-21); rebounds: 28 (Bangu, 6); turnovers: 12