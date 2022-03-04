Rebels survive and knock off Burros

The No. 7 seeded Southland boys basketball team overcame some big adversity as it beat No. 10 Lanesboro (16-11 overall) 75-53 in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Adams Thursday.

The Rebels (18-6 overall) were short handed as starters Brendan Kennedy and Nick Edland were out with illnesses, but senior Eli Wolff picked up the slack as he poured in 39 points.

“Eli put the team on his back in the first half and shot the heck out of it,” Southland head coach Scott Koenigs said. “It was fun to watch. He is an unbelievable shooter.”

Southland had trailed by ten.

Southland will take on No. 2 Rushford-Peterson in Mayo Civic Center at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Southland scoring: Eli Wolff, 39; Andrew Timm, 13; Cale Wehrenberg, 8; Harrison Hanna, 8; Jonas Wiste, 4; Isaac Mullenbach, 2; Gavin Nelsen, 2