July 15, 1957 – Feb. 22, 2022

AUSTIN, Minn. – LeVerne Altenburg Sr., 64, Austin, Minn., died Tuesday, Feb. 22, in his home from a heart attack.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Crane Chapel in Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crane Chapel.

