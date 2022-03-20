Packers will open state tournament against Princeton

The Austin boys basketball team will open the Minnesota Class AAA state quarterfinals against No. 2 seeded Princeton in Williams Arena at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Austin (17-12 overall) has a QRF ranking of No. 15 and it has outscored its opponents on average of 62.2 to 55 points per game. Princeton (26-1 overall) has a QRF ranking o No. 4 and it has outscored its opponents on average of 84 to 67.5 points per game.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will play at Williams Arena at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Class AAA title game will be in Williams Arena at 5 p.m. Saturday.