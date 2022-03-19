Packers lock up fifth place with a win over Detroit Lakes

The Austin girls basketball team closed out its postseason run with a fifth place finish when it beat Detroit Lakes (15-14 overall) 62-52 in Concordia University in St. Paul Friday.

Emma Dudycha scored her 1,000th career point in final game with the Packers (26-6 overall). Her and her twin sister Hope, who is AHS’s all-time leading scorer, will both play college hoops at Division II University of Minnesota-Crookston next season.

Austin scoring: Hope Dudycha, 17; Reana Schmitt, 11; Emma Dudycha, 11; Ajiem Agwa, 7; Cassidy Shute, 6; Kiru Othow, 4; Olivia Walsh, 4