Packer swimmers wrap up state meet in consolation

The Austin boys swimming and diving team finished its season at the Minnesota Class A State Meet Saturday.

Kenny Cabeen took 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 14th in the 100-yard freestyle for the Packers.

The Packers finished 24th overall with a score of 14 and Breck won the team title with a 495.5.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-freestyle medley: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (14th, 1:43.77)

50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (12th, 22.43)

100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (14th, 49.25)