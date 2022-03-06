Packer swimmers wrap up state meet in consolation
Published 6:28 pm Saturday, March 5, 2022
The Austin boys swimming and diving team finished its season at the Minnesota Class A State Meet Saturday.
Kenny Cabeen took 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 14th in the 100-yard freestyle for the Packers.
The Packers finished 24th overall with a score of 14 and Breck won the team title with a 495.5.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-freestyle medley: Winston Walkup, Jackson Barry, Joey Hilkin, Kenny Cabeen (14th, 1:43.77)
50-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (12th, 22.43)
100-freestyle: Kenny Cabeen (14th, 49.25)