Packer girls win consolation game, will play Friday

The Austin girls basketball team bounced back with a 62-44 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the consolation round of the Minnesota Class AAA girls basketball tournament in Concordia-St. Paul Thursday.

Emma Dudycha scored 19 points for the Packers.

Austin will play either Grand Rapids or Detroit Lakes in the fifth place game at Concordia University at 4 p.m. Friday.

Austin scoring: Emma Dudycha, 19; Olivia Walsh, 13; Hope Dudycha, 12; Cassidy Shute, 6