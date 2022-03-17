Packer girls win consolation game, will play Friday
Published 5:36 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022
The Austin girls basketball team bounced back with a 62-44 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the consolation round of the Minnesota Class AAA girls basketball tournament in Concordia-St. Paul Thursday.
Emma Dudycha scored 19 points for the Packers.
Austin will play either Grand Rapids or Detroit Lakes in the fifth place game at Concordia University at 4 p.m. Friday.
Austin scoring: Emma Dudycha, 19; Olivia Walsh, 13; Hope Dudycha, 12; Cassidy Shute, 6