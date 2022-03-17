Packer girls win consolation game, will play Friday

Published 5:36 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls basketball team bounced back with a 62-44 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the consolation round of the Minnesota Class AAA girls basketball tournament in Concordia-St. Paul Thursday.

Emma Dudycha scored 19 points for the Packers.

Austin will play either Grand Rapids or Detroit Lakes in the fifth place game at Concordia University at 4 p.m. Friday.

Austin scoring: Emma Dudycha, 19; Olivia Walsh, 13; Hope Dudycha, 12; Cassidy Shute, 6

More RSS General

Back to the dance: Defending champs clinch their trip to another state tourney

Vikings claw past Panthers to move on to semis

Thomas Edward Knauer

Rescuers search for survivors in smashed Mariupol theater

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections