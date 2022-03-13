Packer girls will open state tournament play against No. 1 Becker

The Austin girls basketball team will have a tall order in the Minnesota Class AAA State Quarterfinals as it will take on top-seeded Becker in Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Packers are 24-5 overall and they have won five straight games, while Becker is 23-4 overall and has won 17 in a row.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play in Williams Arena at noon Thursday and the Class AAA title game is in Williams Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday.