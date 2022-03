The Packer boys basketball team had another big win in Packer Gym as the blew out Rochester John Marshall (7-17 overall) 73-43 Tuesday night.

Victor Idris had 13 points and three steals for Austin (14-11 overall).

Austin scoring: Victor Idris, 13; Cham Okey, 13; Kaden Murley, 11; Jack Lang, 8; Ater Manyuon, 8; Jared Lillemon, 6; Gage Manahan, 4; Buai Duop, 4; Othow Gari, 2; Manny Guy, 2; Jacob Herrick, 2