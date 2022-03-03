Packer adaptive bowlers will open season on March 7

The Austin Packer adaptive bowling team will open its season with a home meet in Echo Lanes on March 7.

The team will feature Lupita Carrion, a junior, who won the state championship in her division last year.

Austin will have meets against Fridley, Cambridge-Isanit, Hayfield, North Branch, Winona, Mankato, Alexandria and Anoka-Hennepin this season. The Packers will complete the regular season with a traditional inter-varsity tournament at Echo Lanes on May 2.