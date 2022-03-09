Pacelli receives major donation to help students with tuition costs

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, March 9, 2022

By Daily Herald

Pacelli Catholic Schools. Herald file photo

The Dugan-Scallon Foundation recently created a new scholarship program to benefit students  of Pacelli Catholic Schools. 

The Dugan -Scallon Foundation was created by Helen Scallon Mears  upon her death. In accordance with Mears’ wishes, the Foundation created this scholarship program to help students access the Catholic education she experienced and valued.  

Throughout her life, Mears felt a close connection to St. Augustine Church and the Pacelli  Catholic Schools because they provided her an excellent education and gave her a solid  foundation to meet life’s challenges.  

Mears was born Nov. 24, 1917, in Austin, MN to John “Jack” Scallon and  Mary Dugan Scallon. She had a younger brother John F. Scallon. She attended Columbus Catholic School in Austin and graduated salutatorian from St. Augustine High School in 1935, which was renamed Pacelli in 1956. She attended the College of St. Theresa in Winona for two years,  then transferred to the University of Minnesota, where she graduated in 1939 with a degree in  Business Administration. 

Mears worked for US Bank in Minneapolis for 10 years before moving to California. In California  she volunteered with many benevolent organizations. Mears enjoyed travel and took trips  around the world in the 1960s. She treasured her time spent in Minnesota every year with her  family. 

For many years, Mears and her brother John, spent summers in Austin and winters in  California. She was active in the St. Augustine Council of Catholic Women and was a volunteer at Sacred Heart Care Center. Mears was also an accomplished Bridge player and played into her  90s. 

Mears’ brother John passed away in 2016 at the age of 95. She passed away at the age of 103  in 2020. The Foundation honors the life and legacy of Helen Mears with the establishment of  this scholarship program.

More Education

New student scholarship and new programs at Pacelli

Photos: ‘Sure that’s lined up?’

Education Briefs

Banfield third grade teacher makes semifinal cut for Teacher of the Year

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections