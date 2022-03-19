Our House asking for public’s help in throwing prom for residents

Donations sought for more dresses, male formal apparel

It’s almost prom night, but these prom-goers are looking for a little help in looking their best.

For the second year in a row. Our House Senior Living is throwing a prom for residents at its three facilities in Austin.

The big day will take place on Monday, March 28, and is a wonderful opportunity for residents to cut loose and have a good time.

“It’s kind of like the valentines,” said Life Enrichment Coordinator Samantha Ricke. “It started out of COVID just as a way of finding ways to bring enjoyment to these guys.”

There will be music, dancing and food and of course the crowning of a king and queen at all three sites.

The event generates entertainment and socializing for the residents and can act as a memory trigger for them.

“It’s really interesting to see how they are brought back,” Ricke said.

At the same time, Our House is looking for a little help. The facilities are looking for both more dresses and formal wear for men.

Our House has already received a large stash of dresses from the Matchbox Children’s Theatre, but they are still looking for some more variety.

At the same time, Ricke said they are looking for men’s formal wear with just a very small amount of ties and suspenders currently available.

“Right now we’re looking for a plus-sized dresses and men’s formal attire,” Ricke said. “We’re desperate for that.”

If anybody would like to donate these items as well as corsages, then you can call Ricke at 1-507-440-5627 or email her at SRicke@ourhousesl.com.

“With our prom event last year, it was really neat to see how everyone reacted,” Ricke said.