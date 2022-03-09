New student scholarship and new programs at Pacelli

Pacelli Catholic School is introducing three new programs for the 2022-2023 school year as the school opens up its enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.

The Shamrock Educational Scholarship will be offered to new incoming freshmen and will be renewable annually for students meeting established academic standards.

Additionally, Pacelli will be implementing the Stream Program designed to streamline each student’s academic path, supporting vocational and educational success through tracks and certificate programs.

Finally, the school’s new STEM lab will provide innovative instructional experiences in the sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Shamrock Educational Scholarship will allow greater access to private education for those in need of financial assistance and allow more students to participate in the Pacelli experience of faith, scholarship, and service. The scholarship is sponsored by Pacelli alumni who are passionate about the mission of the school and view it as a way to “pay it forward”so that others are afforded the same opportunity of a Catholic education guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ.

“The Shamrock Educational Scholarship Program is a grassroots alumni program designed to create greater access for new incoming freshmen at Pacelli, particularly for families in need of financial assistance while at the same time growing enrollment,” said Pacelli alum Dan Christopherson, who graduated in 1984. “This will allow for others to participate in the ‘Pacelli experience’ guided by the teachings of Jesus Christ and to engage in its commitment to community service — that alumni have benefited so greatly from.”

Beginning 2022-2023 school year, Pacelli Catholic School will offer students a more tailored high school experience to help them achieve vocational and educational success following graduation.

Stream will tailor students’ class schedules to best prepare them for their future educational and vocational goals and will allow them to earn college credit while in high school through new certificate programs, giving them a head start on their post secondary degree.

Thanks to a generous gift from the Wiggins Foundation (Steve Wiggins Pacelli Class of 1974), students will have access to the technology they need, a space to study, and staff to check in and promote good college study habits.

Open enrollment for new students began March 1, and all are encouraged to apply for the new scholarship