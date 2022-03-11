New CRC IT director named

CRC has announced that Jeff Hanson is CRC’s new IT Director. Hanson replaces Rod Anderson as director, who will retire on April 1 after 15 years of service to CRC.

Hanson has over 20 years of experience in the information technology field, previously working at large telecommunications carriers with global networks, smaller telephone companies, and in the healthcare industry. For the past 13 years, Hanson has worked with CRC member Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative in Jordan, Minnesota, as their IT manager.

“I have experience building many IT solutions as well as building security programs to help ensure the most sensitive information stays private,” he said. “My core technical competencies include Enterprise Architecture – looking at the business objectives and developing holistic IT solutions to align with business needs. I’ve found a real passion for working with technology systems that enable me to connect with people and positively impact those around me. With this background in mind, I’m so excited to be part of CRC. Focusing on the human side of technology – this is where I thrive.”

Hanson, who started his career at CRC on Jan. 19, is excited to be with CRC because he feels his personal values align with the corporate culture, values, mission, and vision of CRC. His technology background and understanding of utility operations and IT systems position him well to bring a positive impact on the CRC IT and security culture.

“After being here for a month now, I can tell you we have a great team,” Hanson added. “I’m getting to know employees here and am very excited to work with such amazing people around CRC as a whole, and certainly all of those on the IT team.”

When he’s not working, Hanson keeps busy with his active family. In his free time he enjoys being outdoors, getting out on the lake, ice fishing, hiking, and hunting.