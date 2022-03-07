Mueller announces re-election bid

Rep. Patricia Mueller announced today that she will run for reelection in the newly formed District 23B.

Mueller is in her first term as representative after unseating long-time legislator Jeanne Poppe in 2020. She will be running against former Austin Mayor Tom Stiehm, who held his kick-off event Sunday afternoon.

“It has been truly wonderful representing my neighbors in District 27B, and I am excited to continue that representation in our new district,” Mueller said. “I have had the opportunity to advocate for our students and teachers, parents and children, businesses and priorities across our district. I look forward to continuing that work in the next biennium.”

Mueller serves on the Education Finance, Education Policy, and Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Committees. She has been a teacher for nearly 20 years and lives in Austin with her husband Dan.