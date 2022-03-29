Mower Farm included in this year’s Century Farm honorees
Published 6:20 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022
The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 78 Minnesota farms as 2022 Century Farms, which includes one farm from Mower County.
The Mower representative is the Bell Farm, established in 1859.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.
Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
2022 Century Farms
Aitkin
Swatara – O’Brien Farm, 1916
Anoka
St. Francis – Gaslin-Compart Farm, 1911
Becker
Ponsford – Rader Farm, 1922
Beltrami
Bemidji – Wright’s Corner, 1908
Blue Earth
Lewisville – Zellmer/Davis, 1908
Mapleton – Fischer Brothers Farm, 1912
Brown
Hanska – Schultz-Fischer Farm, 1921
Sleepy Eye – Lynn and Joyce Krenz, 1890
Carlton
Cromwell – Anderson’s Swede Lake Farm, 1918
Cass
Walker – Copeland Family Tree Farm, 1919
Chippewa
Raymond – Erickson Family Farms, 1904
Chisago
Sunrise – Mold Farm, 1888
Clearwater
Bagley – Larson Farm, 1902
Bagley – Hoie Farm, 1922
Gonvick – Richard & Cheryl Mollin Farm, 1911
Cottonwood
Comfrey – Henry Kleinow Farm, 1900
Dakota
Hastings – Rotty Farms, 1910
Dodge
Dodge Center – Loquai/French, 1920
Douglas
Alexandria – Hausmann Farm, 1909
Kensington – Hamen Farm, 1920
Faribault
Blue Earth – Hannaman, 1870
Blue Earth – Mathews Farm, 1921
Easton – Staloch Farms, 1918
Elmore – Grimmelman Farm, 1912
Elmore – Peter Farm, 1920
Fillmore
Spring Valley – Schumacher Farm, 1922
Spring Valley – The Eggerichs Family Farm, 1910
Freeborn
Oakland – Calvin S. Lyle Family Farm, 1898
Goodhue
Lake City – Marty & Barb Kehren Farms, 1922
Grant
Herman – Werk Family Farm, 1906
Houston
La Crescent – Eden, 1920
Jackson
Round Lake – The “80,” 1921
Kanabec
Milaca – Asher Farm, 1914
Kittson
Humboldt – Hemmes, 1922
Lac Qui Parle
Canby – Kahn Farm, 1909
Dawson – Karl & LaVon DeJong, 1891
Marietta – Willis Family Farm, 1890
Lake of the Woods
Baudette – Horntvedt Farm, 1920
Lyon
Marshall – Gregoire Farms, 1898
Mahnomen
Bejou – DeVries Family Farm, 1914
Marshall
Stephen – Bolduc Farm, 1916
Martin
Trimont – Krusemark Farms, 1922
McLeod
Lester Prairie – Ide Farm, 1910
Meeker
Litchfield – Albright Family Farm, 1920
Mille Lacs
Foreston – Anderson, 1913
Morrison
Hillman – Beack Dairy, 1916
Little Falls – The Welinski Family Farm, 1903
Pierz – Bill Pohlkamp Farm, 1920
Mower
Austin – Bell Farm, 1859
Nobles
Rushmore – Behrens Farm, 1920
Worthington – Perkins Farm, 1911
Olmsted
Eyota – Pries Farms, 1910
Otter Tail (East)
Rothsay – Ohe Family Farm, 1908
Pine
Finlayson – Matson Farm, 1898
Willow River – The Sangren-Nelson Farm, 1919
Polk
Fertile – Refling-Johnson-Olson Farms, 1889
Fisher – McWilliams Farm, 1919
Redwood
Sleepy Eye – Leon & Mary Peterson’s Family Farm, 1921
Roseau
Roseau – Michal, 1921
Sibley
Buffalo Lake – The Quast Family Farm, 1888
St. Louis
Cook – Flank Farm, 1921
Stearns
Avon – Heitzman Farm, 1916
Freeport – Schulzetenberg Farm, 1916
Kimball – Greeley – Loewen Farm, 1919
Melrose – Rademacher, 1916
Steele
Medford – Bruessel Family Farm, 1914
Owatonna – Hensrud Farm, 1922
Owatonna – Rysavy, 1922
Traverse
Wheaton – Nelson, 1920
Waseca
Janesville – Mittelstaedt and Adams, 1919
New Richland – Established by Sam & Nellie Zellweger as Blooming Dale Farm, 1918
New Richland – Tollefson Farms, 1920
Waldorf – Behrns Family Farm, 1906
Waseca – Eustice Farm, est. 1914
Waseca – The Lakeside Johnson Farm, 1878
Winona
Altura – Kobler Farm, 1922
Lewiston – Baer Farms, 1920
Utica – Baer Family Farms, 1920