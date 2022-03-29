Mower Farm included in this year’s Century Farm honorees

The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau recognize 78 Minnesota farms as 2022 Century Farms, which includes one farm from Mower County.

The Mower representative is the Bell Farm, established in 1859.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more.

Since the program began in 1976, nearly 11,000 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

2022 Century Farms

Aitkin

Swatara – O’Brien Farm, 1916

Anoka

St. Francis – Gaslin-Compart Farm, 1911

Becker

Ponsford – Rader Farm, 1922

Beltrami

Bemidji – Wright’s Corner, 1908

Blue Earth

Lewisville – Zellmer/Davis, 1908

Mapleton – Fischer Brothers Farm, 1912

Brown

Hanska – Schultz-Fischer Farm, 1921

Sleepy Eye – Lynn and Joyce Krenz, 1890

Carlton

Cromwell – Anderson’s Swede Lake Farm, 1918

Cass

Walker – Copeland Family Tree Farm, 1919

Chippewa

Raymond – Erickson Family Farms, 1904

Chisago

Sunrise – Mold Farm, 1888

Clearwater

Bagley – Larson Farm, 1902

Bagley – Hoie Farm, 1922

Gonvick – Richard & Cheryl Mollin Farm, 1911

Cottonwood

Comfrey – Henry Kleinow Farm, 1900

Dakota

Hastings – Rotty Farms, 1910

Dodge

Dodge Center – Loquai/French, 1920

Douglas

Alexandria – Hausmann Farm, 1909

Kensington – Hamen Farm, 1920

Faribault

Blue Earth – Hannaman, 1870

Blue Earth – Mathews Farm, 1921

Easton – Staloch Farms, 1918

Elmore – Grimmelman Farm, 1912

Elmore – Peter Farm, 1920

Fillmore

Spring Valley – Schumacher Farm, 1922

Spring Valley – The Eggerichs Family Farm, 1910

Freeborn

Oakland – Calvin S. Lyle Family Farm, 1898

Goodhue

Lake City – Marty & Barb Kehren Farms, 1922

Grant

Herman – Werk Family Farm, 1906

Houston

La Crescent – Eden, 1920

Jackson

Round Lake – The “80,” 1921

Kanabec

Milaca – Asher Farm, 1914

Kittson

Humboldt – Hemmes, 1922

Lac Qui Parle

Canby – Kahn Farm, 1909

Dawson – Karl & LaVon DeJong, 1891

Marietta – Willis Family Farm, 1890

Lake of the Woods

Baudette – Horntvedt Farm, 1920

Lyon

Marshall – Gregoire Farms, 1898

Mahnomen

Bejou – DeVries Family Farm, 1914

Marshall

Stephen – Bolduc Farm, 1916

Martin

Trimont – Krusemark Farms, 1922

McLeod

Lester Prairie – Ide Farm, 1910

Meeker

Litchfield – Albright Family Farm, 1920

Mille Lacs

Foreston – Anderson, 1913

Morrison

Hillman – Beack Dairy, 1916

Little Falls – The Welinski Family Farm, 1903

Pierz – Bill Pohlkamp Farm, 1920

Mower

Austin – Bell Farm, 1859

Nobles

Rushmore – Behrens Farm, 1920

Worthington – Perkins Farm, 1911

Olmsted

Eyota – Pries Farms, 1910

Otter Tail (East)

Rothsay – Ohe Family Farm, 1908

Pine

Finlayson – Matson Farm, 1898

Willow River – The Sangren-Nelson Farm, 1919

Polk

Fertile – Refling-Johnson-Olson Farms, 1889

Fisher – McWilliams Farm, 1919

Redwood

Sleepy Eye – Leon & Mary Peterson’s Family Farm, 1921

Roseau

Roseau – Michal, 1921

Sibley

Buffalo Lake – The Quast Family Farm, 1888

St. Louis

Cook – Flank Farm, 1921

Stearns

Avon – Heitzman Farm, 1916

Freeport – Schulzetenberg Farm, 1916

Kimball – Greeley – Loewen Farm, 1919

Melrose – Rademacher, 1916

Steele

Medford – Bruessel Family Farm, 1914

Owatonna – Hensrud Farm, 1922

Owatonna – Rysavy, 1922

Traverse

Wheaton – Nelson, 1920

Waseca

Janesville – Mittelstaedt and Adams, 1919

New Richland – Established by Sam & Nellie Zellweger as Blooming Dale Farm, 1918

New Richland – Tollefson Farms, 1920

Waldorf – Behrns Family Farm, 1906

Waseca – Eustice Farm, est. 1914

Waseca – The Lakeside Johnson Farm, 1878

Winona

Altura – Kobler Farm, 1922

Lewiston – Baer Farms, 1920

Utica – Baer Family Farms, 1920