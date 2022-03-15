Mower County Dairy Banquet tickets on sale

Tickets for the 69th Mower County Dairy Banquet are now on sale.

The Mower County Dairy Royalty will be crowned at the annual banquet on Saturday, April 2, at Lansing Corners Bar and Grill, just north of Austin. The event will begin with a silent scholarship auction at 11:30 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon.

The 2022 Mower County Dairy Princess candidate is Megan Silbaugh, daughter of Paul and Sara Silbaugh, Lyle.

Silbaugh will be eligible to compete at the state contest in May where 10 finalists for the title of Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be chosen.

This year, three Mower County Ambassadors will be crowned. The Ambassador program is open to ninth, 10th and 11th grade girls who have a passion for the dairy industry and dairy products.

The candidates are Chloe Canterbury, daughter of Josh and Jody Canterbury, Adams; Lydia Reinartz, daughter of Steve and Darcey Reinartz, Adams; and Haylea Swenson, daughter of Chris Swenson and Jessica Smith, Adams.

Four Mower County Milkmaids will be crowned this year. Girls in third and fourth grade with a passion for the dairy industry and dairy products are eligible to be a Milkmaid.

The candidates are Harper Felten, daughter of Chad and Heather Felten, Rose Creek; Natalie Jax, daughter of Bob and Gina Jax, Rose Creek; Kallie Kenyon, daughter of Mark and Mindy Kenyon, Austin; and Liviana Vogt daughter of Josh and Heather Vogt, Rose Creek.

Tickets for the banquet are $15 and must be purchased from Mower County ADA board members Eugene Anderson at 507-440-8650, Tanya Miller at 507-440-5445, Julia Mullenbach at 507-438-7739, McKinzie Neitzke at 507-440-2009 and Chris Sukalski at 507-251-0871.